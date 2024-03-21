Ho MCE gives encroachers four-day ultimatum to vacate government land

Divine Richard Komla Bosson, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho, Divine Richard Komla Bosson, has issued a stern warning regarding illegal structures erected on government lands in the Municipality.

He has stated that all such structures will be demolished to make way for proper development activities and to ensure the free flow of water during rainy seasons, thus mitigating the risk of flooding.



This announcement comes as part of the MCE's efforts to reclaim government land that has been encroached upon by private developers.



During a visit to an encroached land at the Ho Children’s Park, Mr. Bosson expressed the Assembly's displeasure at the encroachment.



He highlighted that despite several attempts by the Municipal Assembly to stop the encroachers from developing the area, they have persisted in their activities.



According to Mr. Bosson, some of the encroachers claim to have been given the land by a woman to whom they pay rent.



While the Assembly had initially planned to demolish the structures immediately, the encroachers requested a four-day grace period, which was granted by the MCE.

Speaking to Adom News, the MCE stated, “It is not that the Assembly sat aloof and watched the private developers and encroachers build on government land,”



“We wanted to demolish the structures today, but the encroachers pleaded to give them some days, which I gave them. I gave them only four days to vacate the land, and after that, my team and I will return to demolish all the structures erected on the Assembly land.”



However, Mr. Bosson emphasized that after the grace period expires, his team will return to demolish all structures erected on the Assembly land.



Nelson Attah, the Volta Regional Chairman for the Ghana National Association of Garages, spoke on behalf of the encroachers, explaining that they had requested an extension of the acquisition letter from the Assembly to six months before the demolition.



They are now appealing to the MCE to extend the four-day timeframe given to them to vacate the land to at least six months, to allow them sufficient time to find alternative locations.