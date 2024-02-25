Ho Technical University admits 3,700 students

Ho Technical University has admitted 3,701 students for the 2023/2024

Source: GNA

The Ho Technical University has admitted 3,701 students for the 2023/2024 academic year, the largest admission since its establishment.

Professor Ben Honyenuga, the Vice Chancellor of the University, addressing a matriculation ceremony that was held in two batches on Friday, said close to 4,000 applications were submitted.



The admitted includes 2,340 males, and 1,361 females, and all had met entry requirements to pursue various courses at the Technical University.



HTU recently introduced some new programmes and courses, and among the matriculants were the first batches of students taking courses such as MSC Hospitality and Tourism Management, BSC Economics and Innovation, and MTECH Refrigeration Studies.



Others include BTECH Biomedical Engineering, and BSC Financial Services.



The Vice Chancellor said HTU defined the competition among hands-on skills training institutions, and provided the needed support systems to adequately facilitate training of students, who should find it a privilege to join the academic community.

He reminded the new students to maintain good conduct, saying, “there is zero tolerance for all forms of sexual harassment,” and that University’s policies against sexual misconduct continued to hold.



The new students were placed under a matriculation oath, and would be subjected to medical screenings among admission requirements.



It was the 31st matriculation of the Technical University which was established in 1968.



It presently has six faculties running countless programmes and courses.



The University, in June 2023, signed an MOU with the Ghana Navy to run some dedicated courses, and officers from the armed force were present at the matriculation