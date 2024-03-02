Ho Technical University hosts 31st matriculation, welcoming over 3,700 new students

The newly admitted students included the first cohorts of MSc Hospitality

On Friday, Ho Technical University (HTU) held its 31st matriculation ceremony to formally admit 3,701 new students (2,340 males and 1,361 females).

According to Graphic Online, the newly admitted students included the first cohorts of MSc Hospitality and Tourism Management and MTech Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning, as well as students pursuing BTech Biomedical Engineering, BSc Accounting (Finance and Taxation options), BSc Financial Services (Banking and Finance, Finance and Insurance options), and BSc Economics and Innovation.



During the ceremony, Professor Ben Q. Honyenuga, the Vice-Chancellor, urged the new students to engage in intellectual discourse in order to generate creative ideas that could have a positive impact on the world around them.



Professor Honyenuga emphasized the importance of participating in extracurricular activities such as sports, cultural events, and volunteerism, as these experiences contribute to holistic personal development beyond academic pursuits.



"Discipline forms the foundation upon which dreams and aspirations are built," Professor Honyenuga reminded the matriculants, underscoring the significance of combining hard work with discipline to achieve success.

Despite acknowledging the challenges faced by HTU as a public university, Professor Honyenuga highlighted the numerous opportunities available to students both locally and globally.



Through partnerships with foreign universities, students have the chance to pursue further studies abroad through educational exchange programs. Moreover, students are encouraged to showcase their talents and abilities on national and international platforms through participation in competitions.



Professor Honyenuga emphasized that the students' time at HTU is not just about acquiring certificates but also about discovering their potential, fostering creativity, and contributing to societal and global advancement.