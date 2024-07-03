Homowo Clean-up Campaign commences: Mayor of Accra lauds 'Buzstopboys'; calls for youth volunteerism to improve sanitation, sustain cleanliness

Mayor Sackey emphasized the youth’s energy and commitment as crucial

The Mayor of Accra, Hon Elizabeth Sackey, has urged youth participation in volunteer efforts for city cleanliness during the Homowo Clean-up Campaign.

Interacting with the ‘Buzstopboys’, she highlighted their role in maintaining sanitation ahead of the festival.



Mayor Sackey emphasized the youth’s energy and commitment as crucial for a clean environment, praising the group's dedication.

She encouraged more youth to emulate their efforts, underscoring collective action for a cleaner city.



Organized by GARCC and supported by ministries, traditional councils, and volunteers, the campaign has engaged stakeholders in enhancing sanitation across various electoral areas.



