Homowo Clean-up Campaign commences: Mayor of Accra lauds 'Buzstopboys'; calls for youth volunteerism to improve sanitation, sustain cleanliness

AMA Buzz Stop Mayor Sackey emphasized the youth’s energy and commitment as crucial

Wed, 3 Jul 2024 Source: ama.gov.gh

The Mayor of Accra, Hon Elizabeth Sackey, has urged youth participation in volunteer efforts for city cleanliness during the Homowo Clean-up Campaign.

Interacting with the ‘Buzstopboys’, she highlighted their role in maintaining sanitation ahead of the festival.

Mayor Sackey emphasized the youth’s energy and commitment as crucial for a clean environment, praising the group's dedication.

She encouraged more youth to emulate their efforts, underscoring collective action for a cleaner city.

Organized by GARCC and supported by ministries, traditional councils, and volunteers, the campaign has engaged stakeholders in enhancing sanitation across various electoral areas.

Read full article

Source: ama.gov.gh