Hopeson Adorye apologizes to Mahama, calls him an 'angel'

Hopeson Adorye

A former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, has expressed remorse for his role in tarnishing the reputation of former President John Dramani Mahama during the 2016 elections, describing him as an "angel."

Adorye, now a member of the Movement for Change, admitted to propagating vile misinformation against Mahama and expressed his readiness to publicly apologize to the former President on live television.



Acknowledging his mistake in joining the NPP to discredit Mahama, Adorye lamented the unfounded accusations made against him and expressed regret for his actions.



He highlighted his intention to kneel down on television and offer a formal apology to Mahama, acknowledging that the former President was unfairly vilified.

Adorye's change of heart has led to the formation of a group called the "Jail Them Advocacy Group," which aims to advocate for the prosecution of corrupt officials under the current administration if the NDC wins the election.



