Hopeson Adorye arrested over admitted 2016 election dynamite detonations

Hopeson Yaovi Adorye

Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, a prominent figure in Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, has been detained by the Ghana Police Service.

His arrest follows a self-admitted claim that he detonated dynamite in the Volta Region during the 2016 elections.



Hopeson Adorye is currently assisting law enforcement with their ongoing investigation into the matter.



The arrest occurred on Wednesday, May 22, according to sources from Myjoyonline within the police force.



The apprehension is linked to an interview Adorye gave on Accra FM on May 10. In this interview, he disclosed his involvement in a plan to use dynamite explosions to intimidate voters in the Volta Region, a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to benefit the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

During the interview, Adorye, who formerly was a member of the NPP and now holds a key position in the Movement for Change, detailed the strategy behind the dynamite explosions.



He stated, "Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people. When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region, and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote."



Adorye further elaborated that this tactic was orchestrated by the NPP to reduce voter turnout in areas dominated by the opposition.



His candid confession has now led to significant legal repercussions, as authorities delve deeper into the implications of his actions during the electoral period.



Read full article