How Collins Dauda inspired me to learn Parliament’s Standing Orders -Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Former Majority Leader and Suame MP, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has shared how Asutifi South MP, Collins Dauda, inspired him to learn Parliament's standing orders and laws.

In an interview, Kyei Mensah-Bonsu recounted how lawmakers intimidated them with "standing orders," prompting him to study them.



He was particularly impressed by Collins Dauda, who, despite having only a Form 4 education, mastered parliamentary laws.

This inspired Kyei Mensah-Bonsu to do the same. He also credited Agyare Koi Larbi, a former chairman, for helping him learn about Lands and Forestry laws in Parliament.



