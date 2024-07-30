How Lordina celebrated John Mahama on their 32nd Marriage Anniversary

Lordina Mahama emphasized the strong foundation of faith in their relationship

Lordina Mahama celebrated her 32nd wedding anniversary with former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, praising his ability to balance public life and family responsibilities.

In a heartfelt social media post, she expressed gratitude for their journey together, highlighting his unwavering dedication and leadership qualities.



She emphasized the strong foundation of faith in their relationship, quoting Psalm 127:1: “Unless the Lord builds the house, those who build it labour in vain.”

Lordina looked forward to many more years of love, laughter, and cherished memories with her husband.



