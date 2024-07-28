How cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada was lured to US in elaborate sting

His arrest raises questions about the future leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel

Source: BBC

Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, was arrested in El Paso, Texas, following an elaborate sting operation orchestrated by Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of El Chapo. Zambada, who had evaded capture for 35 years, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

His arrest raises questions about the future leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel, with experts suggesting a possible rise in internal conflict or a shift in power dynamics.

The operation underscores the U.S. focus on combating fentanyl trafficking, with Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasizing the ongoing commitment to hold cartel leaders accountable.



