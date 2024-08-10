News

How to sleep like an Olympic athlete (should)

Create a sleep-friendly environment—dark, cool, and quiet

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

To sleep like Olympic champions, follow these expert tips: Aim for 8-9 hours of quality sleep nightly and stick to a consistent schedule.

Create a sleep-friendly environment—dark, cool, and quiet.

Establish a relaxing pre-sleep routine and limit screen time to an hour before bed.

Avoid intense exercise close to bedtime and steer clear of meals 2 hours before sleeping.

Consider short naps to compensate for lost sleep.

Adopting these practices can enhance recovery and performance, mirroring the habits of top athletes.

Source: BBC