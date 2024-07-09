Huge infrastructure and staff deficits affecting university’s development – Vice Chancellor

UBIDS faces a staffing shortfall, poor road conditions, and inadequate street lighting

Source: GNA

The University for Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS) is struggling with infrastructure and staffing issues, says Vice-Chancellor Professor Emmanuel K. Derbile.

Slow-paced construction of lecture halls, a hostel, and a library, coupled with unpaid contractor certificates, hinder progress.



Additionally, UBIDS faces a staffing shortfall, poor road conditions, and inadequate street lighting.

Professor Derbile has sought support from the Upper West Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, who promised to address these issues, encourage private partnerships for infrastructure, and attract international students to boost funding.



