Hundreds in Ketu South participate in NDC’s 24-Hour Economy Health Walk

Hundreds of residents on Holy Saturday poured onto the principal streets of Ketu South to participate in a walk dubbed: “24-Hour Economy Health Walk.”

Organized by the Ketu South youth wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the walk saw most participants adorned in a 24-hour economy branded T-shirts and other NDC identifiable attires.



National and regional executives, Members of Parliament and parliamentary candidates of the NDC also participated, who carried placards with inscriptions that sought to explain the 24-Hour policy and the need for the party to return to power.



Various speakers at the end of the walk bemoaned the current state of affairs in the country, saying the Ghana the NDC handed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP)-led government some seven years ago was better than what pertained now, hence the call on Ketu South (known as NDC’s world bank) to aid in the party’s return.



Mr Eric Edem Agbana, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, said: “Ketu South is NDC’s root” and appealed to the residents to give their massive support to the party in the December elections.



He promised that upon the return to power of the Flagbearer, Mr John Dramani Mahama, Ketu South would see the development she so desired.



Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the MP for Keta, said the NDC’s “hopes are on Ketu South for victory in this year’s election.”

“On the day of the elections, think about how the price of commodities have increased, including maize, salt, beans and cooking oil since the NPP came into power in 2017…and vote wisely”.



Mr Osman Ayariga, a Deputy National Youth Organiser, said the next NDC government would be an administration for the youth and urged them to campaign to win more votes.



Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, Volta Regional Chairman, NDC, said: “The 24-hour Economy simply means a game changer, food for everyone and jobs for the people.”



Mr Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, MP for Madina, commended the people of Ketu South for giving Ghana one of its best MPs.



“When it comes to working on issues of persons with disability, children affairs and the marginalised class in Ghana, you cannot mention female MPs without Madam Dzifa Abla Gomashie,” he noted.



Madam Gomashie, on her part, appealed to her constituents to vote for her the second time and bring back Mr Mahama for a prosperous Ketu South, assuring the next Mahama administration would not abandon them.