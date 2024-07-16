I am a miracle worker, 85% victory is assured – Chairman Wontumi promises

Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi)

Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has confidently promised an 85% win for the NPP in the upcoming elections.

As the campaign manager, he cited his past successes and determination as key factors. Wontumi dismissed claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President John Mahama about introducing the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, calling them "blatant lies."

He argued that it was President Akufo-Addo who successfully implemented the policy and praised his efforts, noting his support for Ghanaians during the pandemic. Wontumi criticized Mahama for not introducing Free SHS during his tenure.



