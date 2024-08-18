I am a problem-solving leader-Bawumia to Ghanaians

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, has vowed to address Ghana’s challenges through effective leadership and problem-solving.

Speaking at the party’s manifesto launch in Takoradi, he highlighted his commitment to leveraging his experience and track record in public service to implement policies that drive economic growth and job creation.



Bawumia outlined plans to enhance digital infrastructure, expand education in STEM, and support entrepreneurship.

He urged Ghanaians to support his vision for a prosperous future, emphasizing his readiness to lead with integrity and innovation.



Read full article