News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
3

I can put my hand on my heart and tell you that Bawumia will deliver – Akufo-Addo

Screenshot 2024 08 19 054533.png President Akufo-Addo

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

President Akufo-Addo expressed full confidence in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's ability to deliver on his promises for the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the NPP's manifesto launch, Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians that Bawumia will fulfill his commitments.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the success of the Bank of Ghana’s gold programs in stabilizing the economy and pledged to expand the Gold-for-Forex initiative.

This program aims to strengthen the Ghanaian cedi by using gold to meet foreign exchange needs, providing stability to the local currency.

Read full article

Source: 3news