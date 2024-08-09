I dare NDC to name one case against Akufo-Addo - Gabby Otchere-Darko

In a recent statement that has stirred up Ghanaian political discourse, Gabby Otchere-Darko, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), challenged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to present any corruption case against President Akufo-Addo that rivals the infamous Airbus scandal.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Otchere-Darko accused the NDC of hypocrisy for celebrating the exoneration of their leader, John Mahama, while continuing to levy unsubstantiated corruption claims against the current administration.



Otchere-Darko highlighted the NDC’s elation following Mahama’s clearance from a bribery allegation tied to the Airbus scandal, a case that had cast a shadow over his political career for four years.



"The hypocrisy of partisan politics is indeed most interesting," Otchere-Darko remarked, noting how the NDC swiftly transitioned from being on the defensive to celebrating their leader as "squeaky clean" after international investigations found no evidence directly implicating Mahama or his brother, who was allegedly involved in the deal as an agent.



Despite this clearance, Otchere-Darko remained critical of the NDC’s approach.



"Let us dare the opposition and their 'squeaky clean' leader to name one clear case (not mere allegation) against Akufo-Addo, his family members, or appointees that come anywhere remotely close to this Airbus case," he challenged.

He questioned the NDC’s credibility in making corruption a central theme of their campaign against the current government, suggesting that the accusations they continue to level lack the substantial evidence seen in the Airbus case.



This sharp critique also delves into the broader implications for Ghana’s political landscape, urging for greater transparency and accountability.



Otchere-Darko condemned what he sees as the opposition's reliance on "a book of fiction" to construct their narrative against the NPP.



His comments highlighted the persistent tension between the two major political parties and raised significant questions about the role of the media and civil society in scrutinizing political leaders



"Let the torch of transparency and the scrutiny of civil society & the media continue to shine on us all for the Africa we want and deserve," he added, calling for a more principled and honest political dialogue in the country.

"But, I am truly happy for John Mahama and his family and his party, it must have been 4yrs of utter agony having such a case of huge international proportions hanging around his neck. It couldn’t have been easy! Still, Africa shall continue to rise and rise we shall! Let the torch of transparency and the scrutiny of civil society & the media continue to shine on us all for the Africa we want and deserve!", he concluded.



