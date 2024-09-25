I do not expect any wise comment from anyone following 'Bawumia' – Wode Maya

Ghanaian YouTuber and digital media influencer, Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, has found himself at the center of a social media clash following his criticism of the arrests during the recent Democracy Hub protests in Accra.

The protests aimed at highlighting illegal small-scale mining and economic mismanagement resulted in the arrest of demonstrators, including a pregnant woman, all of whom were charged with unlawful assembly. The hashtag #FreetheCitizens began trending as netizens called for the immediate release of those detained.



Wode Maya, who has a significant following online, shared his frustration over the arrests in a Facebook post, stating, “This is not the same Ghana we know! #FreetheCitizens.” His comment quickly garnered attention, becoming part of a larger conversation about the treatment of protesters and the state of governance in Ghana.



Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) and a former parliamentary candidate aspirant for the Asante Akyem Central constituency for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), responded sharply to Wode Maya’s post.



As a staunch advocate for Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign on social media, Nkansah defended the police’s actions, stating, “The protesters were arrested for taking the law into their own hands and causing inconvenience to road users.”

He also questioned Wode Maya’s concern for Ghana, noting that the YouTuber remained silent during similar protests in Kenya, where Maya’s wife hails from, which led to the arrest of 270 demonstrators.



In a quick retort, Wode Maya did not hold back.



“I do not expect any wise comment from you considering your cover photo!” the vlogger replied, referring to Nkansah’s Facebook profile, which prominently features Vice President Bawumia. This comment insinuated that Nkansah’s political allegiance might have influenced his views on the matter.



Read full article