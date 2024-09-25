News

I do not expect any wise comment from anyone following 'Bawumia' – Wode Maya

Wodemaya And Nkasah.jpeg Wode Maya and Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian YouTuber and digital media influencer, Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, has found himself at the center of a social media clash following his criticism of the arrests during the recent Democracy Hub protests in Accra.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live