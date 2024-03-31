I don't need a honeymoon period like Mahama – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the It is Possible Mega Easter Walk and Mini Rally

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has underlined his commitment to immediate action if elected in president, contrasting his approach with that of the opposition's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

During his "It is Possible Mega Easter Walk and Mini Rally" event in Kwahu on Saturday, March 30, 2024, Dr. Bawumia assured Ghanaians of his unwavering dedication to ongoing progress should he assume the presidency.



Highlighting his intention to seek re-election in 2028, a contrast to Mahama's inability to do so, Dr. Bawumia rallied attendees to engage in robust campaigning efforts, emphasizing grassroots involvement to effectively communicate the NPP's achievements.

Addressing the crowd, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the distinction between his approach and Mahama's, stating: "Unlike the Mahama, he wants a honeymoon after being elected, he won’t come back again so he won’t mind you. As for me, I’ll come back in 2028 so I will ensure I do my best for you all."



"So everyone must campaign very well as stated earlier. Today, we are going door to door, house to house to campaign to bring victory. It is possible, we are going to break the eight," he added.