I eagerly await the day a woman will become president of Ghana – Stacy Amoateng

Stacy Amoateng

Television personality and media consultant, Stacy Amoateng, recently engaged in a thoughtful discourse regarding Ghana's readiness for a female president.

Speaking at an event commemorating International Women’s Day in Koforidua, Amoateng expressed her belief that Ghana has reached a point where it is prepared for a female leader to ascend to the highest office in the country.



While acknowledging the strides made by women in various sectors, Amoateng raised pertinent questions about the willingness of women themselves to venture into politics and leadership roles. She also questioned whether Ghanaian society is fully prepared to throw its support behind female candidates in the same manner as their male counterparts.



"We are living in an era where women are excelling in many fields, sometimes even surpassing men in terms of earning potential and daring initiatives," Amoateng said.

"I eagerly await the day when a woman will assume the presidency of Ghana. But are we bold enough to declare our readiness for a female president or even a female vice president?" she quizzed.



Her comments were delivered during the International Women’s Day celebration, organized by the DMAC Foundation with support from Star Ghana and Botnar Foundations. The theme for this year's celebration was 'Invest in Women; Accelerate Progress.'