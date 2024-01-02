I find it disappointing that people are opposed to the anti-gay bill - Lawrence Tetteh

Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, the founder and president of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has expressed his disappointment with Ghanaians who oppose the anti-gay bill that is currently being considered by parliament.

In an interview on TV3, Rev. Tetteh said that Ghana’s cultural and moral values do not support homosexuality and that it is an abomination for men to marry men.



He said that he applauds the people who support the bill and warned the politicians not to be indecisive on the issue.



He said that the bill has united Christians, Muslims, traditional rulers, and chiefs on the matter.



“I feel very disappointed when Ghanaians like you and I will complain about the anti-gay bill. We have values in this country. We have cultural and moral values in this country. Men marry women. And so whether you are Muslim, a traditional ruler, or the church, homosexualism is an abomination.



“I applaud the people who stood with this bill, the politicians should be very careful with the way they dilly-dally, with this issue. For once, the Christians, the Muslims, the traditional rulers, and the chiefs are all together on this issue. We have moral values in this country that say that a man should not marry a man,” he explained.

He also dismissed the argument that the bill violates human rights, saying that Ghanaians have the right to reject what they do not want.



He added that he lives in the UK, where polygamy is not allowed, and that Ghanaians should also uphold their values and responsibilities.



He said that it is shameful and inhuman for some people to suggest that Ghana would lose IMF help if it passes the bill, and that he agrees with former presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama that Ghana should not compromise its sovereignty for aid.



“Sometimes we come back to it and we say that it's human rights. If it's human rights, then we also have the human right to say that what we don't want should not be imposed on us.



“In the UK, where I live in, you are not allowed to marry two wives. We should also be able to maintain that thing, that what is not right is not right. And we have a moral responsibility, we have a religious responsibility to that.

“I've had some people come to me and say that if we do, we would not be getting IMF help. That is very shameful. That is very inhuman.,” he said.



Citing the plight of some vulnerable people who have been abused or exploited because of poverty, Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh said that prostitution and homosexuality are not right or healthy and that he would not want his children to be involved in such activities.



He said that Ghanaians should be careful not to destroy the future generation by allowing LGBTQ+ activities and that everyone has a responsibility to speak the truth and to protect the family values of Ghana.



Rev Lawrence Tetteh, however, advised Ghanaians not to be violent against LGBTQ+ people, but to pray for them and show them love.



“The truth is that as much as a lot of people are trying to hide away from the dangers of LGBT, we should be very careful that we don't destroy the generation behind us. We have a responsibility.

“When it comes to LGBTQ, there's only one thing I keep telling people. Don't be violent against them,” he stated.



About the bill



The anti-LGBTQ+ bill faces possible changes by a parliamentary committee before it becomes a law. Rights groups warn that the bill, if passed as it is, could lead to persecution and harassment of sexual minorities, their supporters, and their allies. They would also be forced to report their activities to the authorities.



The law would make it illegal, with up to five years in jail, to be a LGBTQ+ person, to have a same-sex relationship or sex.



It would also outlaw marrying or planning to marry someone who has changed their sex through surgery, with up to five years in jail.

The bill also deals with “gross indecency in public”. Any public display of love between people of the same sex, or people who identify as a different gender from their sex, or who have changed their sex through surgery, would also be illegal.



It would also forbid “cross-dressing”, allowing anyone who dresses in a way that does not match their biological sex to be prosecuted.



ID/AE



