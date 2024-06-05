I genuinely believe in John Mahama’s vision – Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo, a broadcast journalist, has expressed her support for John Dramani Mahama's vision, stating that she believes in his leadership.

She said that if her belief in his vision makes her an NDC supporter, she won't be ashamed to be called one.



She also criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, likening him to a student who excels in class but fails in practical applications.

Her comments suggested a preference for Mahama's leadership over Bawumia's, but she didn't explicitly endorse Mahama's political party, the NDC.



