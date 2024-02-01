I had confidence I was going to be retained - Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Ekow Vincent Assafuah ESQ, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, expressed confidence that his constituents would renew his mandate, citing his track record of hard work and development initiatives.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, Assafuah highlighted the significant progress achieved during his tenure, attributing it to his unwavering commitment and effective policy directives for the constituency.



"It is not a healthy experience going into an election especially when you are aware of the stiff competition. But there is one thing that I knew was definite: there was no way the people of Old Tafo were not going to renew my mandate because of my hard work, because of my commitment, and because of my policy directive that I’ve given to them," he said.

"After just about three years in office as a member of parliament, I know that I have done what the people expected of me. The social contract that they signed with me in 2020 has been delivered," he added.