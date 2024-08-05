I have changed my style of critique– Reverend Professor Martey

Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey

Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, known for his outspoken criticism during John Dramani Mahama’s presidency, has shifted his approach.

He now prefers to express his critiques through text messages rather than public statements.



This change has sparked debate about his neutrality.

Critics argue his quieter stance may imply bias or reduce his effectiveness as a critic, while supporters believe his new method could be a strategic way to influence change subtly.



The public remains divided on whether this evolution in his critique method reflects a deeper understanding of the political landscape or undermines his credibility.



