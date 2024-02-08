I have the integrity to fight corruption - Dr. Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reiterated his commitment to tackle corruption head-on if elected as President in the upcoming December elections. Asserting his clean record, he emphasized that he has never been implicated in any corruption scandal throughout his life.

"I have never been implicated in any corruption scandal throughout my life," Dr. Bawumia affirmed during his address at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on Wednesday, February 7.



Highlighting his personal integrity as a cornerstone, Dr. Bawumia positioned himself as a dependable figure to combat corruption. He stated, "If it is someone with personal integrity who is not corrupt, and can be trusted to fight corruption, then your choice, clearly, is Dr. Bawumia."

Moreover, he pledged to digitize all state agencies as part of a comprehensive strategy to curb corruption in the country.



Addressing concerns about the protection and utilization of natural resources, Dr. Bawumia reiterated his dedication to safeguarding them for the collective welfare of all Ghanaians. He emphasized, "If you are looking for the man who is more committed to protecting and using our natural resources for the benefit of Ghanaians, it is Dr. Bawumia."