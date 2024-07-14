I know the person behind the death of Ahmed Suale – A Plus

A Plus threatened to reveal the murderer’s identity

Source: GH Page

Kwame A Plus, an entertainer turned politician, has claimed to know the individual responsible for the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

Despite four years passing since Hussein-Suale's assassination, the Ghana Police Service has not named any suspects.



Many have speculated about the involvement of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong due to his statements on national TV.

In a recent video, A Plus threatened to reveal the murderer’s identity if members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) continue to speak against him.



He warned that he would hold a press conference to disclose all details if provoked.



