I'll build an airport in Upper East Region — Bawumia promises

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: pulse

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to build an airport in the Upper East Region as part of the NPP's 2024 manifesto.

This initiative aims to boost regional development and connectivity.



Additionally, his administration plans to upgrade the railway network, focusing on the Western and Eastern Lines, and develop a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Tamale Airport to enhance its role as a logistics hub.

Funding has been secured for the Cape Coast Airport through a Korean $2 billion facility.



Read full article