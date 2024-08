I’ll build world class digital economy to create jobs – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: 3news

At the NPP manifesto launch in Takoradi, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia outlined his plan to build a world-class digital economy, aiming to leverage technology for economic growth.

His vision includes boosting internet penetration from 70% to over 90%, advancing digital skills, and enhancing education in STEM and robotics.



Dr. Bawumia plans to train 1 million youths in IT, establish a National Robotics Lab, and create a Fintech Fund with $100 million to support startups.

His administration will focus on reducing data costs, enhancing digital inclusion, and attracting global tech talent to Ghana.



