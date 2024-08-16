I’ll guarantee media freedom if voted into office – Mahama assures Journalists

Mahama promised to ensure journalists can work freely without fear of intimidation

NDC Presidential Candidate John Mahama has pledged to enhance press freedom in Ghana if re-elected.

He criticized the current government's treatment of journalists, noting instances of threats, exiles, and even the death of journalist Ahmed Suale.



Mahama promised to ensure journalists can work freely without fear of intimidation or harassment, emphasizing his commitment as a member of the Ghana Journalists Association.

This comes amid concerns about Ghana's press freedom, with the country ranked 62nd out of 180 in the 2024 World Press Index, indicating a "problematic" media environment.



Read full article