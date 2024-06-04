I’m ‘Governor in the Jungle’, don’t bring amateurs to attack me else it’ll be death sentence for them – Jakpa

Richard Jakpa

Source: 3news

Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the Ato Forson trial, has challenged anyone intending to harm him to do so professionally, warning that amateurs would face dire consequences.

He expressed confidence in his acquittal based on the evidence.



Jakpa defended his secret recording of Attorney-General Godfred Dame, arguing it was justified when conversations lead to criminal acts.

He dismissed claims that the recording was doctored and called for the original tape to be presented.



Jakpa also clarified that his lawyer's strategy guides his case and criticized the AG for accusing him of defending Ato Forson.



Read full article