I’m against Bawumia’s change in principles – Kobby Mensah

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Political Marketing Expert, Professor Kobby Mensah, has criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign for a perceived shift in principles, accusing him of not taking responsibility for issues the NPP previously criticized John Mahama for.

Meanwhile, Dr. Frank Bannor of the Danquah Institute highlighted Bawumia's plan to introduce a new tax regime if elected, aiming to broaden the tax base and abolish controversial taxes like the e-levy.

Bawumia also promised a flat tax system to support small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana.

