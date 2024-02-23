I’m bitter because people I supported betrayed me – Ken Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Source: CNR

The outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has vented his disappointment over the treatment he received during the 2023 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Primary.

While acknowledging the right of MPs to choose their preferred candidate, Ken Agyapong, in an upcoming interview with KSM on Pan Africa Television, expressed particular hurt over the “insults” he endured from fellow MPs, especially those he considered close friends and whom he had supported financially in their parliamentary campaigns.



“It is not every MP who didn’t vote for me that I am angry at, no, everybody has a choice. But the very people who were my friends that I have helped to bring them to Parliament.”



He emphasized that the betrayal, coupled with the personal attacks, fueled his bitterness, not the Vice President’s victory.

“It’s not the betrayal, but the bad things they said about me, that is where I have the problem. So who says I’m not bitter? I am bitter, I am not because the vice president won, I am bitter because of the people that I have helped. If you are not going to vote for me, no problem but the insults. I can’t forgive them.”



In the NPP Presidential Primaries, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong secured 71,996 votes, representing 37.41%, while Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the winner with 118,210 votes, accounting for 61.47%, thereby becoming the party’s flagbearer.