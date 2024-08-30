News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

I’m contesting Jomoro seat as an Independent candidate – Samia Nkrumah declares

SamiaaaScreenshot 2024 08 30 131843.png Samia Nkrumah

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Samia Nkrumah, daughter of Ghana’s former President and ex-MP for Jomoro, has announced her bid to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming election.

She believes that being independent will allow her to prioritize Ghana’s needs and combat extreme partisanship.

Nkrumah aims to foster consensus and work collaboratively to address the country’s challenges, rather than sticking to rigid party lines.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com