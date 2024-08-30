I’m contesting Jomoro seat as an Independent candidate – Samia Nkrumah declares

Samia Nkrumah

Samia Nkrumah, daughter of Ghana’s former President and ex-MP for Jomoro, has announced her bid to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming election.

She believes that being independent will allow her to prioritize Ghana’s needs and combat extreme partisanship.

Nkrumah aims to foster consensus and work collaboratively to address the country’s challenges, rather than sticking to rigid party lines.



