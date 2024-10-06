News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

I’m not against protests because it aided my political career – Akufo-Addo

AkufoScreenshot 2024 10 06 124459.png President Akufo-Addo

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has refuted claims that he opposes protests in Ghana.

This follows the arrest of protesters in Accra who were demonstrating against illegal mining, known as galamsey, which has damaged water bodies and forests.

On social media, the #freethecitizen campaign has been urging authorities to release the arrested individuals.

In an interview with France 24, Akufo-Addo emphasized that he supports peaceful demonstrations and highlighted his history of leading protests during his political career. He insisted that nothing is done in Ghana to suppress citizens from expressing their views.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com