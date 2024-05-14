I need your prayers and support for victory – Dr. Bawumia tells religious groups

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (right)

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flag bearerand Presidential Aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP),has called onreligious bodies to support him with prayers to become victorious in the 2024 election.

Dr Bawumia made the call at Techiman in the Bono Region as part of his nationwide campaign in a separatemeeting with the religious bodies,the Muslim community, Bono East traditional leaders, the youth wing of NPP, traders at Techiman market and artisans at Magazine.



He asked the religious groups, the clergy, and Muslim and traditional leaders to intensify their prayers for peaceful and fair elections as well as for his bid to become the next President.



Dr Bawumia stated that the religious tolerance in the country had endeared the nationto many, particularly on the issue of peace, adding that the NPP party would collaborate with all stakeholders during and after the election to sustain the peace of the nation.

He outlined theachievementsand policies of the NPP, saying he would exceed his previous achievements by creating a digitalized economy, introducing the flat tax system and realigning the import duty regime.



Mr. Dan Kweku Botwe, the National Campaign chairman for Dr. Bawumia’s election campaign team, hinted that the collaborations, which the party sought to create with the religious bodies were not solely for political reasons, but because they were prominent institutions in ensuring peace and unity among the people.