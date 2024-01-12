I needed $1million to contest for Parliament – Kwasi Nyantakyi

Former President of Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former President of Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi has revealed that he needed a large war chest of $1million to enable him to realize his political ambition of becoming a Member of Parliament.

Kwasi Nyantakyi in May 2018 became a huge subject of criticism, ridicule after the Police CID triggered an arrest order following a complaint of fraud made against him by President Akufo-Addo.



The FA President had been caught in an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in which he was seen using the name of the president and the vice president to solicit money from prospective investors.



Unknown to him, the supposed investors were undercover journalists who captured the conversation and conduct of the FA president.



In an interview with Bola Ray on Starr on Starr FM Thursday, Kwasi Nyantakyi disclosed that he mentioned the said amount in a discussion with the supposed Arabian Sheik who claimed he wanted to invest in Ghana.

”…This is what happened. In the course of the discussion monetary issues came up, I can’t run away from that. It is regrettable that all those things came up. All those things were discussed in good faith. That you are going to help me and I’m also going to help you. At one time, I even said that I will need about one million dollars if I were to contest for a political office in Ghana.”



Asked by the host if he wanted to contest for political office, he replied: ”yes”. Ask which constituency he intended to contest, Mr Nyantakyi swiftly answered, ”it is past, let’s not go there.”



Pushed further by the host why he needed such huge money to run for political office, Mr Nyantakyi who is a Lawyer cum former Banker responded: ”but you know that if you don’t have money you can’t win elections in Ghana. I’m not saying it’s bribe ooo, I mean T&T. So all these things were discussed, regrettable discussions and I don’t even want to think about this. The mention of the President and Vice President’s names are all regrettable.”