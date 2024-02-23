Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Source: CNR

In a reflective address to Members of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, expressed profound gratitude and a sense of disbelief as he assumed the role of Majority Leader, a position he once believed was beyond his reach.

“I never saw this day coming,” Afenyo-Markin remarked as he stood before his fellow parliamentarians on Friday, February 23. In a candid moment, he shared the narrative of his life struggles, particularly in Winneba, where his political journey began.



Afenyo-Markin recounted a pivotal moment in 2004 when, due to his youthfulness, he was compelled to abolish his parliamentary bid. The challenges of being perceived as too young for such a responsibility forced him to step back from the political arena.



The journey towards political success took an inspiring turn in 2012 when Afenyo-Markin emerged victorious to become the MP for Effutu.



His resilience and commitment to public service ultimately triumphed over the hurdles that once hindered his political aspirations.



This personal victory not only marked a turning point in his career but also set the stage for the remarkable moment of assuming the helm as the Majority Leader.



As Afenyo-Markin addressed the House, he acknowledged the twists and turns of his journey, expressing gratitude for the support that propelled him to this pinnacle of parliamentary leadership.

The newly appointed leadership team for the Majority Front Bench will be:



1. Majority Leader: Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu



2. Deputy Majority Leader: Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa



3. Majority Chief Whip: Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri



4. First Deputy Majority Chief Whip: Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon



5. Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip: Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra