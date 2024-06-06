I promise to reset and repair the damage to the Ghanaian economy – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has committed to repairing the economic damage caused by the Akufo-Addo administration if he is elected president in the December 2024 elections.

In a post on X on Wednesday, June 5, Mahama criticised the current government for its significant mismanagement of the state, describing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration as incompetent and unfit to remain in power.



Mahama emphasised the urgent need for change to tackle the nation's pressing issues, promising to reset and repair the damage caused by the NPP government and to focus on improving the lives of Ghanaians.



He highlighted the poor state of the economy under the NPP, noting, "An obviously clueless, incompetent & ‘yenkyendi’ government. The dollar is today trading above 15 GHC."



He assured Ghanaians of his commitment to restoring the economy, stating, "I promise Ghanaians, I will RESET and repair the damage to the Ghanaian economy