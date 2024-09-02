News

I saw NAPO’s dead body flown back to Ghana, he might die before December 7 elections — Evangelist Ampomah Williams

Evangelist Ampomah Williams

Mon, 2 Sep 2024

Evangelist Ampomah Williams of the Apostolic Fire Crusaders Ministry International has made a startling prophecy about Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate.

According to Williams, a vision revealed that NAPO will fall ill and die after returning from abroad, a scenario that could severely impact the NPP's upcoming election campaign.

This prophecy has sparked widespread concern and debate, with some viewing it as a serious warning and others dismissing it as a prediction.

The prophecy adds a new layer of uncertainty to the political scene as the election approaches.



Source: ghlagatin.net