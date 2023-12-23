I still pay my dues as an NDC member – 'Dismissed' Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, Former NDC Deputy General Secretary

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has asserted that he remains a card-bearing member of the party, despite his expulsion.

Anyidoho, who has been sacked from the NDC, revealed in an interview on Neat FM on December 22, 2023, that he continues to actively participate in party activities both at his hometown branch and in the Greater Accra region.



During a programme where he was questioned about his current status with the party, Anyidoho declared, "I am a member of the NDC and a Ghanaian as well, so if anything is going wrong with the party, I will say it."



The former deputy general secretary challenged the authority of Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the NDC, stating, "In 1981, when we were having a revolution, where was Asiedu Nketiah for him to tell me that he has sacked me? I was a young boy in Burma camp; where was he then? When did he join the party?"



Addressing the issue of party dues, Anyidoho admitted that he rarely pays them but insisted that he contributes financially to the party. "I barely pay the dues…but indeed, I do pay to the party," he remarked.



Furthermore, he disclosed his possession of a new membership card and affirmed his continuous involvement in his constituency. "I have been in my constituency; I attend meetings, even in Accra. I attend meetings, and who is going to come and sack me? Can Asiedu Nketiah let police arrest me?” he quizzed.



On February 9, 2021, the NDC announced that it has suspended Koku Anyidoho.

After five months of investigations, the party, through a statement signed its General Secretary at the time, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said it found Anyidoho guilty of the charges that were levelled against him by the petitioners.



The party said it found Anyidoho guilty on counts of misconduct and anti-party behaviour in relation to article 48(1)(9)(a) of the party’s constitution.



"At its meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you (Koku Anyidoho), pursuant to article 48(1)(9)(a) of the NDC constitution,” part of the statement from the party stated.



“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the party,” the letter dated Tuesday, July 27, 2021 said.



“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter you are no more recognised as a member the party and cannot carry yourself as such.”





AM/SARA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.