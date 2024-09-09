News

I strongly believe Ghana will be a better nation some day - Prof. Smart Sarpong

ProfsmartScreenshot 2024 09 09 062315.png Prof. Smart Sarpong

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: peacefmonline.com

Prof. Smart Sarpong, a Senior Researcher at Kumasi Technical University, has expressed optimism about Ghana's future, emphasizing the country's potential for growth.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show, he noted that Ghana's development relies on the collective responsibility of its citizens.

He criticized the politicization of national issues, urging Ghanaians to work together instead of celebrating failures for political gain.

Prof. Sarpong praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's Ghana Card initiative, describing it as a key step toward formalizing the economy, which gives him hope for the nation's brighter future.

