I suspect Okudzeto is pushing agenda of Rock City’s Competitors – Former MP

Collins Owusu Amankwah

Source: 3news

Former Government Assurances Committee Chairman and ex-Manhyia North legislator, Collins Owusu Amankwah, suspects North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is influenced by competitors of Rock City Hotels who lost a bid to acquire a 60% share in four hotels offered by SSNIT.

Amankwah suggests these competitors are using Ablakwa to express their dissatisfaction.



Bryan Acheampong's Rock City Hotel has faced public scrutiny over potential conflict of interest in the acquisition.

Amankwah dismissed the conflict of interest claims as baseless, arguing that political exposure should not bar individuals from such purchases, and warned that Ablakwa’s actions could deter local investment.



