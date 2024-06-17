I’ve not resigned from NPP and I’m not going independent – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, has denied reports that he will run as an independent candidate in the December 7 elections and clarified that he has not resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He urged party faithful to unite behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for victory, stating that going independent is not a wise move.



Agyapong called for reconciliation and an end to intimidation, appealing to both his supporters and those of the Vice President to work together for a united front.

This gesture is expected to ease tension within the party.



