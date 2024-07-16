I want to be remembered as the Education President – Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo was conferred with a Honorary Doctorate Degree by Valley View University

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his commitment to being remembered as the "Education President" due to his administration's strides in education.

Speaking at the 31st Congregation of Valley View University in Accra, where he received an Honorary Doctorate, he highlighted achievements like the Free Senior High School (SHS) Programme, which has benefited over four million students since 2017.



The government spent over 12 billion Ghana Cedis on this initiative. Akufo-Addo emphasized the focus on technical, vocational, and STEM education, infrastructural development, and teacher training.

He also announced plans to establish four new universities to expand higher education access.



