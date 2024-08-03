I was almost beaten while campaigning for NDC – Maame Dokono

Grace Omaboe

Source: tig

Legendary Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, known as Maame Dokono, shared her challenging experiences in politics during an interview.

Initially aligned with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) under Jerry John Rawlings, she faced near-violent encounters during campaigns.



Her political journey took a dramatic turn when she joined the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2008, leading to the withdrawal of support from former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

Reflecting on her career, Maame Dokono expressed regret about her political involvement due to personal costs. She will celebrate her 65th anniversary in the entertainment industry with a health screening event and the release of her memoir on September 7, 2024.



