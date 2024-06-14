I was asked not to step foot in the Korle Bu Cardiac center- Prof Frimpong Boateng

Professor Frimpong Boateng

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Professor Frimpong Boateng, founder of the Cardiothoracic Centre at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has he was barred from the center 13 years ago by the then Health Minister, citing unspecified reasons due to ongoing legal issues.

Speaking on GTV's Breakfast Show, he mentioned he only recently visited Korle Bu but avoided the cardio center.

Prof. Boateng expressed concern about the center's lost progress but praised the outgoing management's efforts to establish a national cardiac institute. He highlighted the center's significance, noting that prior to its creation, Ghanaians had to travel abroad for costly heart surgeries.



