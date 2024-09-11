I was directed in my dream to pull them down – ‘Big Six’ smasher tells court

The case has been adjourned to September 18, 2024, pending medical results

Newell Gavu, the man accused of destroying statues of Ghana's "Big Six" at the Airport Roundabout, claimed he was directed by a spirit in his dream to commit the act.

During police interrogation, Gavu admitted to the offense.



His family revealed in court that he suffers from a mental health disorder and had previously been treated at Pantang Mental Hospital but stopped his medication.

The court has ordered a full medical examination to determine his condition.



The case has been adjourned to September 18, 2024, pending medical results.



