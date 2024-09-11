News

I was directed in my dream to pull them down – ‘Big Six’ smasher tells court

SmashdownScreenshot 2024 09 11 225335.png The case has been adjourned to September 18, 2024, pending medical results

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Newell Gavu, the man accused of destroying statues of Ghana's "Big Six" at the Airport Roundabout, claimed he was directed by a spirit in his dream to commit the act.

During police interrogation, Gavu admitted to the offense.

His family revealed in court that he suffers from a mental health disorder and had previously been treated at Pantang Mental Hospital but stopped his medication.

The court has ordered a full medical examination to determine his condition.

The case has been adjourned to September 18, 2024, pending medical results.

Source: angelonline.com.gh