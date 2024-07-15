'I was saved by luck or God,' Trump says

Donald Trump appeared recently at another rally at Greenbrier Farms on 28 June

Source: BBC

Former US President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, saying he was "saved by luck or by God."

A bullet grazed his ear, narrowly missing him. The attack resulted in the death of spectator Corey Comperatore and serious injuries to two others. The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by the Secret Service.



Trump, preparing for the Republican National Convention, said the incident has changed his upcoming speech, focusing now on uniting the country.

President Biden called for a reduction in political violence, emphasizing resolving differences through voting, not violence.



