I will appoint a maximum of 40 Ministers – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, an independent presidential candidate, has disclosed plans to appoint a maximum of 40 ministers if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

In an interview with Angel FM, the former Trade and Industry Minister under the Akufo-Addo administration discussed his Great Transformational Plan (GTP), which is a comprehensive 15-point plan for national transformation.



According to him, the plan aims to fix the macro-economy, industrialise through value addition to natural resources, create new pillars of growth, develop strategic anchor industries to diversify the export base, enhance agricultural production and productivity, and promote tourism in Ghana as the destination of choice in Africa.



Mr. Kyerematen recently hosted a National Economic Summit in the Ashanti region, which focused on how to ensure economic progress from 2025 onwards.

The summit provided a platform for fostering consensus building as a leader and was based on his GTP. The discussions centered on the implementation of the plan and addressed key issues such as macroeconomic stability, industrialization, and agricultural revolution.



They also explored how to make Ghana a more attractive tourist destination in Africa.