I will cap the size of Parliament …Says Bawumia in Election 2024 Manifesto

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: The Chronicle

In its 2024 manifesto, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, promises to cap the size of Parliament to promote a leaner government.

The plan involves amending laws to separate the creation of districts from constituencies, thus halting automatic increases in parliamentary size.



Currently, there are 275 constituencies, with an expected increase to 276 due to the new Guan constituency in the Oti Region.

The manifesto also proposes limiting ministerial appointments to 50 and consolidating various government entities to enhance administration.



Concerns over taxpayer burdens have prompted this initiative as the party aims to manage public resources effectively.



