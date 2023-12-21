I will make Wuxor, Have, Sremanu E/A the headquarters of development - Newly elected Assemblyman

Newly elected Assemblyman for Wuxor, Have, Sremanu Elelctoral Area, Japhet Festus Gbede

Source: JAPHET 1 TV

The newly elected Assemblyman for Wuxor, Have, Sremanu constituency in the Volta Region, Japhet Festus Gbede, has said that he is going to make the electoral under his jurisdiction the headquarters of development.

Japhet Festus Gbede was declared winner of the December 19, 2023, District level Elections in the Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu Electoral Area in the Akatsi South constituency of the Volta Region.



The second attempt by Gbede gave him victory by garnering 411 votes against his main contender Badasu, who got 100 votes out of a total of 606 valid votes cast.



The other two aspirants who also contested during the exercise, which was held on, were Tsiada William with 72 votes and Papraku with 23 votes.



The returning officer, Gilbert, who declared the results, described the elections as the peaceful exercise that was expected.



On his part, Japhet Festus Gbede after winning, called for unity among the chiefs, youths, and residents.



He promised to work to make the electoral area more attractive for growth, as well as make it the headquarters of development in the constituency.

Gbede, the newly elected Assemblymember for Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu electoral areas, has assured the residents of massive developmental projects.



He said it had always been his desire to represent his people in the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly in order to accelerate the development of the area and turn the economic conditions of his people around for the better.



Gbede gave the assurance in an interview with the media and said he would lobby for the construction and the upgrading of dilapidated roads in the area.



Gbede added that he would champion the extension of electricity and potable water to communities that lacked them and create job opportunities for the unemployed youth and women in the area.



He expressed gratitude to Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu Electoral Area residents and supporters for the honour of electing him as their Assemblymember and appealed to the failed aspirants to come on board “so that together we can build a better Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu Electoral Area.



Jubilations were wild after the declaration.